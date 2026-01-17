Home

EPFO on UPI: Good news for EPFO subscribers as employees can now withdraw their money from...

The subscribers of EPFO will be allowed to withdraw their account balances through UPI. Scroll down to know more details.

EPFO withdrawal update: In a matter of good news for lakhs of EPFO subscribers across the country, it is being reported that the employees who are the subscribers of the PF scheme will be able to withdraw their employees’ provident fund (EPF) directly to their bank accounts through UPI by April this year. In the recent update, it is reported that subscribers will be allowed to use their linked UPI pin for completing the transaction. Here are all the details you need to know regarding what the Union ministry of labour is planning around EPFO withdrawal policy.

As per a report carried by PTI news agency, the Union ministry of labour is working on a project where a certain proportion of the EPF fund will be frozen and a large chunk will be available for withdrawal through using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of the receiver’s bank.

Current system on EPFO fund withdrawal

For a better context, in the present scenario, the members of EPFO have to apply for withdrawal claims to access their EPF money which makes it a very time consuming process. However, now, the members will be able to withdraw up to 100 per cent of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund, including employee and employer share if EPFO makes the required changes in the rules.

EPFO gives employers 6-month window to enroll employees for provident fund cover

In another significant update relating to EPFO, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) urged employers to avail of its special enrolment scheme which provides a six-month compliance window to voluntarily enroll eligible employees who were left out of EPF coverage in the earlier period from July 1, 2017 to October 31, 2025, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also, the EPFO launched the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme (EES)-2025 which is a special one-time facilitation initiative aimed at expanding EPF coverage and regularising past instances of non-compliance in a simplified manner, the IANS report said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.