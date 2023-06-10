Home

Business

EPFO Yet To Process Your Claim for Higher Pension Payment? Here’s What to Do

EPFO Yet To Process Your Claim for Higher Pension Payment? Here’s What to Do

According to recent guidelines from the EPFO, field officers must validate the joint option application without delay and within 20 days of receiving it. A directive issued by EPFO on April 23 also said that the field office will examine requests and joint opportunities for higher pensions.

EPFO Hasn't Processed Your Claim For Payment Of Higher Pension? Here's What You Should Do. Image: PTI

EPFO Update: If you have applied for a higher pension at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation but are still waiting for any update, it’s time that you send a reminder to the organisation.

The deadline to apply to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to choose a higher pension is June 26, 2023, but if you have already done so, experts are warning that the field office is experiencing significant delays with the review of applications for claiming a higher pension and the validation of joint options, so you must send a reminder in order to get your queries sorted as early as possible.

You may like to read

EPFO Experts Say: Send A Reminder

“If the pensioners have not heard anything from the concerned local office of the RPFC, it is open to them to send a reminder to the said authority for expediting the processing of their claim and take further action for payment of a higher pension in accordance with the judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of EPFO vs. Sunil Kumar B, decided on November 4, 2022,” B. C. Prabhakar, the Advocate and President of Karnataka Employers’ Association, was quoted as saying in Business Today.

EPFO Guidelines You Shouldn’t Miss

Additionally, EPFO has instructed its staff to make sure that applications for the proposed higher pension plan’s joint option are thoroughly reviewed within the allotted time frame.

The EPFO further mentioned that all information will be verified, approved, and carefully checked for accuracy in the submitted records by the employer. Once the records and wage information provided by the employer are found to match the information from the field office, the dues will be calculated, and a demand letter must be sent to the employer by the specified deadline.

“The circular dated June 2, 2023, issued by the EPFO stipulates expeditious scrutiny of applications for validation of joint options. It further requires the demand letter or communication to employers for providing additional proof or for correcting errors to be issued within 20 days of the application for validation of a joint option being filed. This is certainly a welcome step as it would ensure a greater degree of efficiency in the application process.” Vaibhav Bhardwaj, partner at INDUSLAW, was quoted saying this by Business Today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.