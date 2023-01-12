Home

EPFO’s E-Passbook Facility Down, Subscribers Face Issue: Check What EPFO Says on Service Resumption

EPFO Website Down: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s(EPFO) e-passbook facility is not down and not available for many account holders as the official website showed an error message when the subscribers try to access their passbook. Notably, the EPF subscribers have been facing the issue for the past few days as the passbook facility hasn’t been working off late.

Taking to social media, several EPF subscribers complained that they get an error message (‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance-related issues. Inconvenience is regretted.’) when they try to access their passbook. And many users took to social media platforms and lodged their complaints about the EPFO’s e-passbook facility being not available.

A user wrote on Twitter,” As Usual, EPFO website (Passbook) not working. Tried from all three different browsers. How such constant failure of website can go unnoticed amid tall claim of digital India,”. The user also tagged Labour Ministry’s Twitter handle.

However, a message appeared on the EPFO website with a statement that the e-passbook facility will be available from 5 PM onwards.

“Member Passbook Portal shall not be available on account of Tecnhical Maintenance related issue,” reads the message scrolling on the official website of the EPFO.

The passbook service facility has also stopped working even on the UMANG mobile app. For the unversed, UMANG is a government of India’s digital initiative to access various government-based services. The subscribers can check EPF e-passbook on the UMANG app.

Here’s what they said on Twitter:

“I have been trying to access the EPF portal since yesterday and it is not working. Also the Member passbook portal is completely down. A quick resolution would be helpful,” an EPFO member said on Twitter on Thursday.

Another user on Twitter said, “@socialepfo it seems epf passbook website has been down for last few days. When is it supposed to be up?”

As Usual, EPFO website (Passbook) not working. Tried from all three different browsers. How such constant failure of website can go unnoticed amid Tall claim of #DigitalIndia. @socialepfo @_DigitalIndia @LabourMinistry @DGLabourWelfare @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/AiJE8Kj9JV — CA Jiten Bhayani 🇮🇳 (@Jk_bhayani) January 11, 2023

EPFO & Passbook portal is down past 7 days. I am getting this message pic.twitter.com/yzCG1GUtdZ — Archana Pereira (@ArchanaPereira) January 12, 2023

The subscribers must note that the EPFO passbook is a facility that shows your EPF account balance, month on month and it also shows you the employer’s share of monthly contribution, the employee’s share of monthly contribution. This is a popular facility used by many EPF subscribers to keep a track of their account balances.