EPFO’s online claim processing portal will be shut down due to system upgrading from THIS date to THIS date

EPFO is now developing an app that will be directly linked to subscribers' bank accounts and integrated with UPI platforms, enabling easier access to PF funds.

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New Delhi: According to an official notice on the EPFO Member Portal, online claim submission and processing services will remain unavailable from 12:00 AM on June 26, 2026, until 11:59 PM on June 28, 2026. All digital services will resume from 12:00 AM on June 29, 2026.

Main Reason For This Shutdown?

EPFO is carrying out a major database consolidation and upgrading its software applications to strengthen its systems. According to the organization, this is a scheduled system migration aimed at providing members with faster, more secure, and more reliable services in the future.

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How Will This Shutdown Affect PF Account Holders?

During these three days, members will not be able to submit new online claims. Claims that are already in process will also be temporarily halted. People requiring emergency funds will have to wait for withdrawals or transfers. In addition, services such as the ‘e-passbook’ facility, ‘ECR filing’, and ‘linking UAN with accounts’ will also remain unavailable.

Claims submitted before June 26 will not be processed during the shutdown period as the notice clearly states that even claims filed before the migration period begins will not be processed during these three days. Action on such claims will resume only after the portal becomes operational again on June 29, 2026.

What Should Members Do If They Face Any Issues?

EPFO has apologized for the temporary inconvenience and requested members to remain patient. Subscribers who need urgent information or assistance can contact the EPFO official call center helpline at 14470.

The shutdown comes at a time when EPFO is preparing to introduce facilities allowing subscribers to withdraw money through UPI and ATMs by the end of the month. This move is expected to modernize and simplify the organization’s traditionally paper-based and complex online processes.

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How Will The New UPI And ATM Withdrawal Facility Work?

At present, withdrawing PF money requires members to log in to the UAN portal and follow a lengthy process. EPFO is now developing an app that will be directly linked to subscribers’ bank accounts and integrated with UPI platforms, enabling easier access to PF funds.

Once the new system is activated, subscribers will be able to instantly withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance. The process is expected to be as simple as transferring money online to another person or withdrawing cash from an ATM.