EPS pensioners can now submit free annual digital life certificate; EPFO and India Post have made it very easy; Process explained

Unlike other pensioners who need to submit their DLC within a deadline, EPS members can submit their life certificate at any time.

New Delhi: A free doorstep facility for Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners has been started by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and India Post Payment Bank (IPPB). The free doorstep facility will help the pensioners to submit their digital life certificates (DLCs) to continue getting their pension.

As per an EPFO circular issued on January 9, 2025, the provident fund body, in collaboration with IPP,B will now support elderly pensioners and those who face difficulties in accessing smartphones, banks, or EPFO offices for completing the annual life certificate process.

“Under this initiative, postmen/daksevaks will visit EPS pensioners whose DLC is due and register their DLC without taking any fee from the pensioner. The service will be totally free for the pensioners as charges shall be centrally paid by CPPRC, EPFO as per SoP, for successful DLCs only,” said the EPFO circular.

What is a digital life certificate?

A DLC (Digital Life Certificate), also known as Jeevan Pramaan, is a biometric-enabled digital service for Indian pensioners of the central, state governments, EPFO, etc., to prove that they are alive. The DLC can be submitted via Aadhaar-based authentication (fingerprint/face) to continue receiving pension.

Unlike other pensioners who need to submit their DLC within a deadline, EPS members can submit their life certificate at any time. The DLC submitted will be valid for one year from the date of submission.

The life certificate of EPS 95 members can be submitted at Pension Disbursing Bank, Common Service Centre, IPPB, Indian Post Office, postman, Umang app, and the nearest EPFO office.

EPFO has been encouraging the submission of digital life certificates through Face Authentication Technology (FAT) so that EPS 95 pensioners can themselves submit DLC at home using smartphones.

