Equitas Small Finance Bank Increases Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits; Earn Up to 8.5% Interest Now, Senior Citizens To Get 9%

Equitas Small Finance Bank Increases Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits; Earn Up to 8.5% Interest Now, Senior Citizens To Get 9% (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Small finance banks often offer attractive interest rates on fixed deposits to lure more customers. Equitas Small Finance Bank has once again increased the interest rates on term deposits. Now, senior citizens can get an interest rate of 9 per cent for fixed deposits maturing in 888 days. For general investors, the interest rate on fixed deposits can go up to 8.5 per cent for deposits maturing in 888 days. The new interest rates have been effective from 11 April 2023.

The fixed deposits maturing between 7 days and 29 days will get an interest rate of 3.5 per cent. Those fixed deposits maturing between 30 days and 45 days will receive an interest rate of 4 per cent.

The bank offers an interest rate of 4.5 per cent for FDs maturing between 46 days and 90 days. For the fixed deposits maturing between 91 days and 180 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank will provide an interest rate of 5.25 per cent. FDs maturing between 181 days and 364 days will earn an interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

Fixed deposits maturing in one year and 18 months will get an interest rate of 8.20 per cent in Equitas SFB and those maturing in 18 months and one day to two years will earn an interest rate of 7.75 per cent. Investors will get an interest rate of 8 per cent for fixed deposits maturing between two years and one day and three years (except FDs maturing in 888 days). Fixed deposits maturing in three years and one day to four years will fetch an interest rate of 7.5 per cent.

Tenure Interest rates for amount less than Rs 2 crores (With Effect From April 11, 2023) Annualised Yield 7 – 14 days 3.50% 3.50% 15 – 29 days 3.50% 3.50% 30 – 45 days 4.00% 4.00% 46 – 62 days 4.50% 4.50% 63 – 90 days 4.50% 4.50% 91 – 120 days 5.25% 5.25% 121 – 180 days 5.25% 5.25% 181 – 210 days 6.25% 6.35% 211 – 270 days 6.25% 6.35% 271 – 364 days 6.25% 6.35% 1 year to 18 months 8.20% 8.46% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.75% 7.98% 2 years 1 day to 887 days 8.00% 8.24% 888 days 8.50% 8.77% 889 days to 3 years 8.00% 8.24% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.50% 7.71% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.25% 7.45% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.25% 7.45%

