Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday, in line with the Asian stocks, with the BSE Sensex trading 320 points higher.

Both the domestic and Asian investor sentiment strengthened after US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he would not impose 5 per cent tariffs on Mexican exports, as Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.

At 9.29 AM the Sensex traded at 39,937.14, higher by 321.24 points or 0.81 per cent from the previous close of 39,615.90 points.

It had opened at 39,787.33 and touched an intra-day high of 39,953.64 and a low of 39,785.14 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,959.90, higher by 89.25 points or 0.75 per cent from the previous close of 11,870.65 points.