THIS Telecom Firm To Employee 2k People As It Scales Up Production For 5G In India

This famous telecom firm in India is all set to generate employment for 2k people as it plans to scale up production of 5G gears in India.

Pune: Amid the season of layoff at major tech companies, media outlets and more like Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Ericsson India comes bearing good news. The telecom firm in India will generate employment for about 2 thousand people as it is planning to establish a technology centre that will focus on new product introduction and production engineering to secure high-quality standards, testing/integration, and supply preparations on early-phase products, as well as operational support to ensure efficient 5G development and deployment in the country.

“With our experience of deploying 5G in more than 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to seamlessly transition to 5G,” says Mirtillo.

Ericsson’s ultra-lightweight, “Massive MIMO” antenna integrated radios “AIR 3219” and “AIR 3268” will be produced there initially to support the 5G deployments.

The Swedish company said it will also work with local ecosystem partners to support its 5G production in the country. Commercial launches of 5G networks are underway in the country with deployments having commenced following the spectrum auctions in July.

List of cities with 5G network

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Nagpur

Varanasi

Panipat

Gurugram

Guwahati

Nathdwara (in Rajasthan)

Pune

Kolkata

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have selected Ericsson as their partner to deploy 5G networks in the country. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report that came out last month, 5G subscriptions in the India region are expected to rapidly increase to reach around 690 million by the end of 2028