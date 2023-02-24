Home

Business

THIS Telecom Company To Lay Off 8,500 Employees Globally. Here’s Why

THIS Telecom Company To Lay Off 8,500 Employees Globally. Here’s Why

While technology companies have been laying off thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecoms industry.

Representative image

Ericsson Layoff: According to a Reuters report, Telecom equipment maker Ericsson will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs. This will mark one of the biggest layoffs in the Telecom industry. On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden.

While technology companies have been laying off thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecoms industry.

You may like to read

“The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice,” Chief Executive Borje Ekholm wrote in the memo.

“In several countries, the headcount reductions have already been communicated this week,” he said.

While Ericsson did not disclose which geography would be most affected, analysts had predicted that North America would likely be most affected and growing markets such as India the least.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.