Ernst And Young Announces 3,000 Job Cuts In US

Ernst & Young (EY), one of the 'Big Four' consulting firms, is reportedly slashing around 3,000 jobs in United States.

The job cuts have been announced less than a week after the plan to split accounting firm EY into auditing and consulting units was dropped. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Ernst & Young (EY), one of the ‘Big Four’ consulting firms, reportedly announced 3,000 job cuts or five per cent of its workforce in the US. The job cuts have been announced less than a week after the plan to split accounting firm EY into auditing and consulting units was dropped.

“After assessing the impact of current economic conditions, strong employee retention rates and overcapacity in parts of our firm, we have made the difficult business decision to separate approximately 3,000 US employees,” an EY spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report by Financial Times.

These actions are part of the ongoing management of our business and not a result of the recently concluded strategic review, “known as Project Everest”, the company spokesperson added, as per a report by news agency IANS.

EY calls off break-up plan

Accounting firm EY has called off its plan called ‘Project Everest’ to break up its auditing and consulting units, BBC had reported earlier. The firm, formally known as Ernst & Young, announced they were “stopping work on the project” because it’s US arm decided to not to move forward, BBC reported.

The Big Four — Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC — dominate the global accounting market share. The plan came as regulators called for major industry reforms over conflict of interest and poor working practices, BBC reported.

Had the deal gone through, it would have been the biggest shake up in the accounting industry for more than two decades. Officials initially flagged concerns that the audit arm of the company could not do a fair job for its client who also used its consultancy services. EY’s announcement ends a yearlong battle to build internal support to split the units.

“We acknowledge the challenges with separating some of our businesses that have the deepest technical expertise in a way that gives both organisations the capabilities they need to compete in the market effectively,” according to an internal note seen by the BBC. “We also recognise that we need more time to make the necessary investments to prepare the businesses for a separation.”

Layoffs at KPMG, McKinsey

Among other consulting groups, KPMG laid off close to 2 per cent of its US staff in February. Accenture would cut 2.6 per cent of its global workforce over the next 18 months, while McKinsey will reduce about 3 per cent of its workforce (about 2,000 jobs).

In January, global investment firm Goldman Sachs fired more than 3,000 employees. The ‘Big Four’ accounting and consulting firms all went on a hiring spree during the recovery from the pandemic. However, the consulting businesses have slowed sharply over the past year after a period of outsized growth, said the report.

