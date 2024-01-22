ESSEL Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra Launches PINEWZ App On Occasion Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Home

Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman ESSEL Group on Monday launched a PINEWZ app on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Congratulates the team for launching Dr Chandra said that anyone nationwide can contribute to this app and become a journalist by providing hyper-local news from their cities. “Crores of journalists can now become News Creators using this AI-driven news app. And users can get instant news using their PIN code.”

“This is a new revolution in the news and digital space as today as we are launching PINEWZ . Everyone can be a journalist and post news, videos of their areas, village on PINEWZ . The PINEWZ app will display news from every village in the nation,” he said.

On this historic day, Dr @subhashchandra wished the nation and announced the launch of a revolutionary news app, Pinewz. Crores of journalists can now become News Creators using this AI-driven news app. And users can get instant news using their PIN code. #pinewz #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Mi0aVepBMy — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Subhash Chandra is in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Earlier, he was taken on a tour of the majestic Ram Temple premises by Nripendra Mishra– the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee. Mishra briefed Dr Chandra about the temple’s architecture and features ahead of the ceremony.

Expressing his joy and excitement on being able attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Dr Chandra said he was grateful and overwhelmed that Lord Ram had called him to witness the grand event.

“I am over the moon and overwhelmed that Lord Ram called me here to witness his arrival in Ayodhya. I am hopeful of getting Lord Ram’s darshan as well. As a youth, we had dreamt of this day 45 years ago here in Ayodhya and that has been fulfilled today. No greater human wish can be fulfilled than this. This is a miracle of the god and victory of Dharma,” said the Essel Group Chairman.

