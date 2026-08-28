Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra rejects Rs 22,000-crore personal loan reports in NCLT case

Dr Subhash Chandra has dismissed reports that he took a Rs 22,000-crore personal loan. The Essel Group Chairman said he had only given personal guarantees for corporate loans and had paid off the majority of the dues.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/essel-group-chairman-subhash-chandra-rejects-rs-22000-crore-personal-loan-reports-in-nclt-case-8511835/ Copy

Dr. Subhash Chandra

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has rejected media reports claiming he had a personal loan of Rs 22,000 crore. Amid the ongoing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, Chandra clarified that he did not borrow the money personally and had only acted as a corporate personal guarantor. He said he also sold his personal assets to meet the outstanding liabilities.

In his public statement, Dr Chandra has gone on to claim that media stories are baseless and that certain corporate circles have circulated false rumours against him to damage his reputation.

Dr Chandra’s clarification on the matter

The issue has largely arisen because personal borrowing and corporate guarantees have been treated as the same thing. Dr Chandra stressed that he did not borrow money but was only a corporate personal guarantor to different group companies.

Also Read | ‘Only a personal guarantor, not a borrower’: Dr Subhash Chandra gives big statement in NCLT case, challenges Rs 22,000-Cr loan narrative

He further stressed that the Essel Group had previously carried a debt of Rs 45,000 crore by January 2019, out of which Rs 43,000 crore has been settled so far. Rs 22,000 crore mentioned in media stories are old initial claims in 2022 rather than currently legally binding liabilities.

Financial facts of the case

Dr Chandra also clarified the financial details involved in the controversy, explaining the figures at the centre of the ongoing NCLT proceedings.

The total amount of personal guarantees currently outstanding stands at Rs 3,992 crore. Out of this total amount of liability, Rs 620 crore has been settled, while a total settlement offer of Rs 1,063 crore has been made to creditors. So the actual disputed amount has come down to Rs 2,000 crore.

Also Read | Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra raises questions on Hisar Arya Samaj organization

In the resolution professionals’ documents, it has been shown that 80.814 percent of creditors voted in favor of the plans.

Response to claims over net worth, personal allegations

The controversy also centres on claims by creditors that allegedly overstated Dr Chandra’s net worth in their filings. According to creditors, Dr Chandra’s net worth was Rs 45,888 crore in 2017 before dropping to Rs 31.79 crore in 2024. Chandra, however, said his declared net worth in Parliament was Rs 39.08 crore when he served as an MP.

Dr Chandra further clarified that he has sold many personal assets at reduced rates to pay off creditors.