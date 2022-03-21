New Delhi: An ancient coin, celebrating the murder of Roman King Julius Caesar is all set to go on auction in May at Zurich. According to a report by Bloomberg, it can be sold for up to $2 million. The coin named Eid Mar is over two thousand years old.Also Read - 5 Healthy Summer Foods to Eat to Beat The Scorching Heat

Eid Mar, for the unaware, means the 'ides of March'. It was minted by Caesar's killer and once a close ally, Brutus. He is also featured on the front of the coin.

The coin, according to reports, was worn by one of Caesar's murderers at the time of his murder on March 15, 44 BC. Most of the coins of that era were melted down after a particular political reign came to an end.

The report further added that there are three such coins that exist at present. One was sold to an institution in London for a whopping $3.5 million. Eid Mar has been at the British Museum for the last 10 years.

In size, the coin is smaller than a US quarter and will be auctioned at Hotel Baur au Lac, Zurich, Bloomberg reported. On one facade, the picture of Brutus is featured, on the other side, the ‘cap of liberty’ features in between the daggers. The cap of liberty was given to the liberated slaves after Caesar’s death.