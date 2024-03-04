Home

EV Finance Company Mufin Green Gets Nod for New Subsidiary | Check Details Here

The BSE Sensex was trading 6 points higher at 73,817 points, while the Nifty was trading 2 points higher at 22,380 points On Monday at 12:56 PM. Amid the marginal rise in the stock market, NTPC shares were up over four per cent, while JSW Steel shares were down 2.55 per cent. In the volatile stock market, Mufin Green Finance shares were trading sharply higher and touched a high of Rs 216.80.

Mufin Green Finance Limited is a Kolkata-based EV financing company whose shares have given investors a bumper return of 60% in the last 6 months from the level of Rs 134. The shares of Mufin Green Finance Limited were at the level of Rs 120 on November 10 last year, from where investors have got a return of 80%.

Mufin Green Finance, with a market cap of around Rs 3400 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 274 and a 52-week low of Rs 108. Mufin Green Finance has informed the stock market that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the formation of its subsidiary, Mufin Green Infra Limited.

