Evercore, Kotak Mahindra Capital Refute Media Reports Of Ending Decade-Long Alliance

Putting an end to speculations, both Evercore Inc., and Kotak Mahindra Bank have issued statements regarding their alliance.

New Delhi: There have been media speculations that the global banking advisory firm Evercore Inc. is planning to call off an exclusive tie-up on mergers and acquisitions advisory services with Indian billionaire Uday Kotak’s Kotak Mahindra Capital.

The report first appeared on Bloomberg news quoting sources, which was then taken over by other media houses. However, putting an end to speculations, both Evercore Inc., and Kotak Mahindra Bank have issued statements.

“Throughout our decade-plus alliance with Kotak, we have and will continue to provide high-quality, objective advice using our combined expertise and strong knowledge of global and local markets,” a spokesperson for Evercore commented.

“We have had a strategic alliance with Evercore since 2011 for cross-border advisory services between US, UK & India, and we will continue to collaborate and leverage our respective expertise to provide best-in-class advisory services to our clients,” said a spokesperson of Kotak Investment Bank.

