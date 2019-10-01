New Delhi: To ensure greater transparency and accountability in tax administration, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that every communication with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will need to have a Documentation Identification Number (DIN).

Earlier the government had notified that from October, the CBDT will have a DIN to each of its communication such as notice, order, summon, letter or any other correspondence. The earlier notification had stated any communication without a computer-generated DIN would be treated as invalid. This is being done to making tax process transparent and smooth.

Another notification released today stated that the DIN system of the CBDT has come into existence from today with the generation of about 17,500 communications with DIN on the very first day. This had been done as per the direction of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While holding a meeting in this regard today, Revenue Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, “From today, any communication from Income Tax Department without a computer-generated DIN, be it a notice, letter, order and summon or any other correspondence, would be treated as invalid and shall be deemed to be as if it has never been issued. The DIN system would ensure greater accountability and transparency in tax administration.”

He further said that all such communications with DIN would be verifiable on the e-filing portal and no communication would be issued manually without DIN except only if it is in the specified exceptional circumstances.

Worth mention here is that while specifying such exceptional circumstances, one CBDT circular earlier had stated that whenever any such manual communication would be issued, it would be necessarily required to specify reason of issuing such a communication without DIN along with the date of obtaining written approval of the Chief Commissioner/Director General of Income Tax in a particular format. “Any communication which is not in conformity of with the prescribed guidelines shall be treated as invalid,” the notification had stated.

In the notification, the CBDT further has mentioned that any communication issued manually under exceptional circumstances would have to be uploaded and regularised on the system portal within 15 days of its issuance.

(With inputs from PIB)