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Every country permitted by US to buy Russian oil; Iran warns of crude reaching $200

‘Every country permitted by US to buy Russian oil’; Iran warns of crude reaching $200

The US Department of the Treasury (Finance Ministry) issued a general license on Thursday.

(Image: www.ig.com)

New Delhi: Due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, global crude oil prices have surged past the $100 mark. To bring this under control, the Trump administration has granted temporary authorization to other nations to purchase oil from Russia. Several Russian oil tankers are currently stranded at sea.

Before this, the US had indicated a willingness to relax sanctions to allow India to purchase crude oil from Russia. However, Indian officials have stated that India does not rely on permission from any other country to procure oil.

Meanwhile, Iran has issued a warning that crude oil prices could potentially soar past the $200 mark.

Authorization and validity

The US Department of the Treasury (Finance Ministry) issued a general license on Thursday. Under this license, the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products are permitted, provided they were loaded onto vessels before 12:01 AM on March 12.

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This exemption is valid only until April 11. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that the objective is to boost global oil supplies in order to curb rising prices.

Not much gain for Russia: US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on the social media platform X that President Trump aims to foster stability within the global energy market. He emphasized that this is a short-term measure and will not result in any substantial economic gain for Russia.

According to Bessent, a significant portion of Russia’s revenue is derived from taxes levied at the point of oil extraction; however, this specific exemption applies solely to oil that is already in transit.

Why US change its stance?

The supply of petroleum products via the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted, and the conflict involving Iran, the USA, and Israel has brought supply to a standstill. The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil transport route. Approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes through this strait. Countries like India import nearly half of their oil requirements through this very route.

In recent days, Brent crude prices have hovered close to $120 per barrel. Iran has warned that prices could potentially soar to $200. In this scenario, the entry of Russian oil into the market would boost supply, thereby leading to a decline in prices.

The US imposed a ban on Russian Oil in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

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