New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has decided to observe 'Financial Literacy Week' for the year 2022 between February 14 and February 18. According to media reports, the theme for this year's Financial Literacy Week is 'Go Digital, Go Secure'. The central bank observes the special week to improve financial literacy among the citizens of India.
According to the official press release by RBI, "…theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. Focus will be on creating awareness about (a) Convenience of digital transactions; (b) Security of digital transactions; and (c) Protection of customers."
RBI has decided to undertake a mass media campaign to make citizens aware of the financial intricacies. The press release further said, "Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public."
Facts About Financial Literacy Week You Need To Know
- The RBI has been observing Financial Literacy Week since 2016.
- The event is organised to spread financial awareness among the citizens of the country.
- RBI conducts various activities along with rigorous media campaigning to spread awareness.
- In 2021, the theme of the FLW was ‘Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions’.
- However, in 2020, the theme of FLW was ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’.
- In the year 2019, it focused on ‘Farmers’ while in the year 2018 it focussed on ‘Consumer Protection’.