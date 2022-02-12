New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has decided to observe ‘Financial Literacy Week’ for the year 2022 between February 14 and February 18. According to media reports, the theme for this year’s Financial Literacy Week is ‘Go Digital, Go Secure’. The central bank observes the special week to improve financial literacy among the citizens of India.Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profits On February 11

According to the official press release by RBI, "…theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. Focus will be on creating awareness about (a) Convenience of digital transactions; (b) Security of digital transactions; and (c) Protection of customers."

RBI has decided to undertake a mass media campaign to make citizens aware of the financial intricacies. The press release further said, "Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public."

Facts About Financial Literacy Week You Need To Know