New Delhi: Former Chief Economic Advisor of India, KV Subramanian has been appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to an official order.

Subramanian will be replacing eminent economist Surjit Bhalla who has been the Executive Director (ED) for India at IMF since 2019. Bhalla's tenure has been curtailed up to October 31, 2022. Subramanian's term in office will begin from November and will continue for a period of three years or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business and former Chief Economic Adviser to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), w.e.f 01.11.2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier by curtailing the tenure of Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022," the order read.

Surjit Bhalla, who was appointed as India’s ED at IMF, succeeded former RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who died in the US on July 30, 2019, after a brief illness, reported the Economic Times