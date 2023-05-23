Home

Exchange of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Begins Today At Banks: Check Limit, Deposit Fee, Other Rules Here

As per the RBI guidelines, customers can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time in a bank and there are no restrictions on deposits of Rs 2000 notes.

Customers don’t have to pay anything as the exchange facility for Rs 2000 notes will be provided free of charge.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but said it will continue to be a legal tender. The central bank also said that those who have the Rs 2,000 notes with them can deposit them in bank accounts or exchange them from Tuesday (May 23) till September 30.

As per the RBI guidelines, there are no restrictions on the amount you can deposit, provided you comply with the KYC norms and other requirements of the bank. Now, as the exchange and deposit of Rs 2000 currency notes begins in all banks across the country, here we bring to you answers of all the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on exchange limit, deposit fee, other rules.

Exchange/Deposit Limits:

The general public can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time in a bank and there are no restrictions on deposits of Rs 2000 notes, subject to compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other requirements.

Exchange/Deposit Deadline:

You can start depositing or exchanging of Rs 2,000 notes from May 23. The last date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes is September 30.

Exchange/Deposit Fees:

No, you don’t have to pay anything as the exchange facility for Rs 2000 notes will be provided free of charge.

Can Non-Account Holders Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes?

Yes you can. Even if you don’t have an account at a bank, you can still exchange or deposit Rs 2000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch.

How much to be exchanged at a time?

For smooth operations at the bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23 (Tuesday).

Earlier in the day, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) issued a clarification on the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes, saying “No Aaadhar Card, No official verified documents (OVD) required, no need to fill any form is the current instruction to all the branches of Punjab National Bank”.

