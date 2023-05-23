Home

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation, but added they will continue to remain as legal tender. RBI had also advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

New Delhi: Exchange facility for Rs 2000 notes will be available only at bank branches and cannot be done through post offices, new agency ANI reported quoting sources.

“Exchange facility is available only at banks. Customers can make deposits since Rs 2000 note is legal tender,” the report said.

Starting today, May 23, the public can start exchanging or depositing their Rs 2,000 notes.

The central bank said that such high-value currency notes were primarily issued to quickly replenish the value of money being taken out from the system when the legal tender status of then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes was withdrawn during demonetisation.

The RBI also added that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to 30 September 2023.

As per the central bank, the exchange of Rs 2000 bank notes into notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from 23 May 2023.

While speaking on the September 30 deadline exchange of Rs 2000 notes, the central bank Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Monday said that a date was decided so that people take the process seriously and it does not become endless.

“…Time is given up to September 30 (for exchange of notes) so that it is taken seriously, otherwise, if you leave it open-ended, it becomes a kind of an endless process,” Das told reporters.

