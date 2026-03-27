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Govt cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each; but what is it? Explained here

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each; but what is it? Explained here

Excise duties on petrol and diesel have been slashed in India amid the war in West Asia. The prices have been reduced by Rs 10 per litre, bringing down the taxes imposed on petrol to Rs 3, while taxes imposed on diesel are zero. Here is a look at what the excise duty

India slashed special excise duties on petrol and diesel amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

The government of India slashed special excise duties on petrol and diesel on Friday (March 27) in a bid to reduce losses of oil companies amid the war in West Asia. In the official order, special additional duties for petrol and diesel have been brought down by Rs 10 per litre, bringing the centre-imposed taxes down to Rs 3 per litre while making it zero for diesel.

The announcement, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was made in view of the West Asia crisis. She said that this will provide protection to consumers from a rise in prices, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always ensured that citizens are protected from high costs.

But even as the excise duty has been slashed, here’s a look at what excise duty is.

What is excise duty?

Excise duty is a form of indirect tax paid to the Government of India that is imposed on goods for their production, licensing, and sale. Earlier, the excise duty was levied as Central Excise Duty, Additional Excise Duty, etc. but now it comes under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was introduced in July 2017.

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While excise duty was levied on manufactured goods and levied at the time of removal of goods, GST is levied on the supply of goods and services. Notably, alcohol does not come under the purview of GST as an exclusion mandated by a constitutional provision. States levy taxes on alcohol according to the same practice as was prevalent before the rollout of GST.

There were three kinds of excise duties in India before GST kicked in. These were Basic Excise Duty, Additional Excise Duty, and Special Excise Duty. Basic is also known as the Central Value Added Tax (CENVAT). This category of excise duty was levied on goods that were classified under the first schedule of the Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985. It applied to all goods except salt.

Additional excise duty was levied on goods of high importance, under the Additional Excise under Additional Duties of Excise (Goods of Special Importance) Act, 1957. This applies to a special category of goods. Meanwhile, Special Excise Duty was levied on a special category of goods like petroleum products, tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, and specific Industrial Items like pan masala, chemicals, and some fertilisers.

What is the reason behind the excise duty cut?

The excise duty has been slashed following the disruption of key supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in the oil-rich West Asia. The waterway is currently choked, helping transport a fifth of the world’s oil and gas requirements.

Speaking on the excise duty cut, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri said on X that the Modi government had two choices amid rising crude prices – either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat as all other nations have done, or bear the brunt on its finances so that Indian citizens are insulated from international volatility.

“International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel. Consequently, petrol and diesel prices for consumers have gone up all over the world. Prices have increased by around 30 per cent-50 per cent in South East Asian countries, 30 per cent in North American countries, 20 per cent in Europe, and 50 per cent in African countries,” Hardeep Puri said.

“The Modi Government had two choices- either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat as all other nations have done or bear the brunt on its finances so that Indian citizens are insulated from international volatility,” he said.

Why has the Gulf of Hormuz been shut down?

The Strait of Hormuz has been shut down after the war between Iran and Israel. This led to a shortage of fuel in the world. It is a crucial route for exports of fertilizer from West Asia, where natural gas is used heavily in the production process. About one-third of the world’s fertiliser trade normally passes through the Strait.

The strait helps move more than 3,000 ships each month before it was closed. Now, boats of unfriendly nations are threatened using drones, missiles, and fast attack boats.

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