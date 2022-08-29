New Delhi: Shortly after Mukesh Ambani, during the Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd, announced the collaboration of Meta and Jio platforms to launch JioMart on WhatsApp, Meta (formerly Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced on social media that he is ‘excited’ about the launch.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Company To Roll Out Jio 5G Services, Meta And Jio Collaborate To Launch JioMart On WhatsApp - Watch Video

“Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come”, said Mark Zuckerberg. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Details Succession Plans, Says Daughter Isha Is Leader Of Reliance's Retail Business

Meta and Jio Platforms announced the launch of end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.