New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Zee Business' Anil Singhi, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra spoke on a range of topics – Zee Group's vision, Zee Media's future plans, ZEEL-SONY merger, and DISH TV- Yes Bank issue. Speaking on the Zee Group's vision for the next 5 years amid changing times, Dr Subhash Chandra said, "The environment is quite positive in the country under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. We are continously working on many fronts."

He coined the term 'mayaverse', with reference to Metaverse, Crypto, NFT and said, "I call it 'Mayaverse' as the era of the internet belongs to 'Mayaverse'."

Zee Digital: 1 Billion Users In Next 3 Years

Dr Chandra mentioned that Zee Media's digital platforms have 300 million active users at the moment and the group aims to add 1 billion users in the next 3 years. "We will focus on monetising digital content," he added.

‘Debt To Be Cleared Soon’

When asked about debt resolution and current debt status, Dr Chandra said, “We reduced 92% debt at promoter level. Rest of the debt at promoter level will be cleared in 1-2 month/s.”

He however said that venturing into infra business was a ‘mistake.’

Dish TV-Yes Bank Issue

Speaking on Dish TV-Yes Bank matter, Dr Chandra said, “Yes Bank’s old management did fraud with us.”

“Many people in media lack the right information on Dish TV-Yes Bank matter,” he added.

On ZEEL-Sony Merger

On ZEEL-Sony Merger, Dr Chandra said, “Zee Entertainment and Sony merger is moving in the right direction. After regulatory acceptances, the merger will be completed.”

New Business In Future?

When asked if the group is planning to start any new business, Dr Chandra said, “We never started any business for money. We always tried to do something new by means of business.”

Zee Media’s performance – WION, Zee Digital

Talking about Zee Media’s performance, Dr Chandra said, “Zee Media’s digital platforms has 300 million active users. And, WION is Asia’s first global network – it’s India’s #1 international channel. WION has 58% of its audience in foreign countries.”

“WION is ahead of BBC on YouTube. In the next 5 years, we plan to add 500 millions viewers to WION,” Dr Chandra said.

A Message to shareholders

As a message for the shareholders, Dr Chandra said, “I know some shareholders were upset but we never ignored any interests of our shareholders.”

Bounce Back

When asked that every time he bounced back with more strength and power, Dr Chandra said, “Something new will come very soon – this time in technology front.”