Remember your first ever interview? Were you also stuck on the dreaded ‘tell me about yourself’ question? This question still haunts most of us today. How do you answer this question without sounding too boastful or too timid?

Interviews can be hard to crack. "Tell me about yourself" is almost as close to your first impression the interviewer as your resume and qualifications. This is the first, ice-breaker question that is asked in an interview, while the interviewer studies through your resume in detail. If you are able to capture the interviewer's interest and engage them in this very first answer, it is almost like half the battle is won. But, a question like "tell me about yourself" may seem fairly easy and straightforward, it can be equally tricky.

Hear our expert Somya Satsangi give tips on how to ace that interview and never lose another opportunity to impress anyone ever again!

Confused about sounding too personal? How to balance your personal and professional qualities? How long should your answer be? How do you keep the interviewer interested in you? Get all your answers here with a few basic tips-

-Prepare an elevator pitch: Give out the best of your personality in two minutes.

– Keep it Crisp: Keeping it to the point will give you time to add more points while maintaining the employer’s interest.

-Keep it professional: Express how passionate you are about the opportunity but focus on the career. Do not make it too personal.

-Emphasize on the job related elements: Play with words and mould them as per the requirement of the job you are aiming for.

-Memorize it: This question pops up every time. It is good to be prepared and how to answer this like the back of your hand.

– Be confident: Before you even say anything, your body language will make an impression. Convince the interviewer that you are suitable for the job by laying emphasis on high level issues and focusing on what you can bring to the table. Try to bring up ways in which you can bring about changes and do some value addition to the organization. Your words should reflect how interested you are in this position.

Listen to these tips, practice and take in charge of the conversation. Go and get that job you have always aspired to achieve!