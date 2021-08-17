New Delhi: For those of you who are new to the concept, investing revolves around the process of allocating a set amount of money with the expectation of a positive benefit in the future. The goal is to buy investments (financial products) and hopefully sell them at a higher price than what you originally paid.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: Taliban Announce 'General Amnesty' for Govt Officials, Urge Them to Return to Work

An industry altogether, investing has evolved drastically over the years. An example includes the change of where the stock market and financial information are stored. Traditionally, it was controlled by financial institutions. Along with being an extremely costly practice, it became challenging to control who could access this confidential data. Now, information can be obtained through the click of a button. Variety of sources such as websites, blogs, internet groups, and social media are more decentralized and accessible to a greater population. Leading to more participation in this sector, the transaction processing times are quicker and more efficient.

Another drastic improvement in the investing field is the recent, transformative leap – retail investing. The idea behind this new-found execution is to break all the possible barriers that traders and investors face. To put it simply, retail investment brokers allow a common man, or a low net-worth individual to buy/sell stocks from their smartphone that were previously restricted to large hedge funds or high net-worth individuals. This entire phenomenon only started driving the market post the Covid-19 pandemic because communities weren't spending as much money as they normally would have, having been restricted at home.

What to Know Before Investing?

Obviously, investing is subjective to the challenges present in the market. It is crucial for one to know about all the different aspects present. Before hopping on this journey, draw out a financial roadmap to help you understand how much risk you’re willing to take.

Diversify Your Portfolio

The key to making profit is making sure your investment portfolio is diverse. Lastly, create and maintain an emergency fund. After following these 3 golden rules, one is bound to a great start. Consult a professional or visit a verified website for more things to consider because of course, this isn’t all.

As a teenager, I was keen on using this platform to share my learnings and takeaways about investing. I had witnessed my friends grow their money exponentially throughout the course of the lockdown and I realized that it wasn’t just them. A lot of the youth made it a habit to frequently check the data presented on the stock market, so that they could purchase stocks as carefully as possible. Along with this, teenagers have been taking courses taught by professionals to expand their knowledge about the same.

Start Young

After all, there is a reason behind every action. One of the most vital cause as to why young adults started investing at an early age is due to the Power of Compounding. Essentially, if you buy stocks in a company that has enough hope to be successful in the future, the money invested initially will grow into something unimaginably big if given enough time. One will earn interest on the principal amount as well as the accumulated interest amount over successive periods.

To conclude it all, the investment sector is one that is bound to rapidly modify our lives in the near-future. Not only will it make money work for you, but if you’re confident about your decisions, it will also let you take charge of your financial security. If you embark upon this journey at the earliest, it will do nothing but benefit you.

As rightly said by Warren Buffet (CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist), “The Stock Market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.”

(Author, Khushi Kothari is a student of American School of Bombay. She is doing her internship with India.Com, part of Zee Digital)