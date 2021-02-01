Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday, announced imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on specific goods, such as alcoholic beverages, gold, silver, cotton, peas, apple, petrol, and diesel. Also Read - Budget 2021: Contributing Rs 2.5 Lakh or More to PF Annually? This Major Announcement is For You

The FM also proposed agricultural infrastructure cess of 100 per cent on all alcoholic beverages. The cess will be applicable from February 2, 2021, said the finance minister.

So what does it mean in terms of liquor prices? Will they rise? If yes, by how much?

According to experts, alcohol prices will not increase due to 100 per cent agri infra cess. They say the price of imported alcohol won’t be affected because of the change in the composition structure.

Though agri cess of 100 per cent has been levied on some alcoholic beverages, the corresponding basic customs duty has been reduced from 150 per cent to 50 per cent. As a result, the net effective rate of import duties remains at 150 per cent, thus having no impact on overall prices of liquor.

Budget 2021 also proposed an AIDC of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel. But rates of petrol and diesel will not change either because of reduction in other duties. Cess was also applied on gold and silver bars, crude palm oil, crude soybean, apples and peas.