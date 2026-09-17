Explained: Noel Tata’s objection to N Chandrasekaran’s return as chairman to Tata Sons

Noel Tata said Tata Trusts and the shareholders have accepted Chandrasekaran's decision, signalling it's time to "move on."

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/explained-noel-tatas-objection-to-n-chandrasekarans-return-as-chairman-to-tata-sons-8526899/ Copy

Noel Tata, though rarely seen in public, spent years working behind the scenes on various boards across the group. File image/ANI

Noel Tata said on Thursday that it was Chandrasekaran’s “own decision” not to seek reappointment, even though Tata Sons announced its board had backed his reappointment as chairman for another five years.

The decision comes a month after N Chandrasekaran told directors that he did not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran has led Tata Sons since February 2017 after succeeding it from Ratan Tata as interim chairman.

“That was his own decision. It was freely taken and clearly expressed. It was not sought from him by this Board; it was not the subject of any resolution of this Board, and it was not the outcome of any process of review,” Noel Tata, referencing N Chandrasekaran’s August 12 decision to step down, said in a statement.

All you need to know about Noel Tata’s decision

Noel Tata, though rarely seen in public, spent years working behind the scenes on various boards across the group. Unlike Ratan Tata, one of India’s most well-known corporate leaders, Noel largely avoided the spotlight, even as his influence within the group steadily grew. He stepped into a more central role only after Ratan’s death in October 2024.

Noel Tata is chairman of Tata Trusts, a group of philanthropic institutions, which owns 66 percent of Tata Sons. While Tata Trusts does not play a role in the day-to-day management of the conglomerate, their shareholding in the parent firm gives them decisive influence over the group’s future.

Also Read | Tata Trusts challenges N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman, calls it ‘illegal’

Tata Sons is the holding company and promoter of the $180-billion Tata Group, whose interests range from salt to software.

Noel Tata said Chandrasekaran’s decision was released to the public without prior consultation with shareholders, most notably Tata Trusts, which owns close to 66 per cent of the company’s equity. “I raise it because a communication of that character, once public, has consequences which this Board cannot afterwards undo. The Group’s employees, its lenders, its counterparties and the market have all proceeded upon it. So has the majority shareholder. The page has turned,” he added.

The reappointment nullifies N Chandrasekaran’s own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this Company to set in motion, Noel, 68, said.

Noel Tata’s point of order

“There is a logically prior question which remains unresolved. The chairmanship of this Company is an office held by a director of this Company. The Chairman’s own position as a director is presently uncertain, the general meeting at which that question falls to be determined not having been able to proceed for want of quorum. Until that question is resolved, a resolution upon the chairmanship rests upon a foundation which has not yet been laid. We cannot put the cart before the horse,” he said.

He then pointed out a practical problem that may drag the company into legal trouble.

Also Read | Tata Sons Board grants N Chandrasekaran 5-Year extension as Chairman

“I would add a practical consideration. A decision upon the chairmanship taken now, and afterwards found to have been taken in respect of a person whose office as director was not free from doubt, would be open to serious legal challenge by any shareholder who chose to bring it. This Company should not expose itself to a challenge of that kind at any time,” he cautioned.

According to Noel Tata, both Tata Trusts and the shareholders have accepted Chandrasekaran’s decision, and it’s now time to “move on.”

“In so far as the Tata Trusts are concerned, the intimation made by the Chairman vide his communication dated 12 August 2026 has been duly accepted and has attained finality. The Chairman has conveyed his decision; the shareholders have conveyed their acceptance; it is now time to move on,” he said.