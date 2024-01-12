Home

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set To Outshine Rajdhani Express Trains? Top Passenger-Friendly Features

The highly-anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper train, famed for its speed and lavish amenities, is gearing up to hit the tracks soon. Check out the top passenger-friendly features that will outshine Rajdhani.

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the latest addition to the Indian Railways fleet, is set to revolutionize train travel in India. With its top passenger-friendly features, this train promises to provide a better experience than the Rajdhani Express trains. The trains will be a “class apart” from the Rajdhani, according to the chairman of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the company making the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in association with ICF.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed to meet the growing demand for faster and more comfortable travel. One of the key features that sets the Vande Bharat Sleeper apart from the Rajdhani Express is its cone-shaped nose. This unique design, along with improved aerodynamics, allows the train to travel at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. The sleek and modern look of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is sure to catch the attention of passengers. In addition to its impressive exterior, the Vande Bharat Sleeper also boasts improved interiors.

According to the designs disclosed so far, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will come with 16 coaches, 11 of them will be AC 3-tier (611 berths), four of them AC 2-tier (188 berths) and one AC first class with 24 berths. Each individual train will have a capacity of 823 berths.

Here are some of the interesting features of Vande Bharat Sleeper train

More comfortable berths with better cushioning than Rajdhani Express trains.

Better designed ladder for ease of climbing on to the upper berths

Jerk-free rides with better couplers

Colors of cream, yellow and wood have been used in the interior for a superior ambient feel

Sensor-based lighting in common areas

Better night lighting on floor via strips for easy movement in aisle area of coaches

Energy efficient overhead lighting

Wash basins with anti-spill features

Aerodynamic exterior looks with inspiration taken from the eyes of an eagle bird for the train headlights

Best-in-class interiors with GFRP panels

Sensor-based inter communication doors

Automatic exterior passenger doors

Modular pantry

Special berths and toilets for differently abled

Shower with hot water in 1st AC car

Public announcement and visual information system

Noise insulation and mitigation measures for silent saloon space

Spacious luggage room

Ergonomically designed odour free toilet system

Just like their chair car counterparts, these trains come with the ability to power themselves, reaching up to speedy heights of 160 kmph. With the capacity for quicker acceleration and deceleration, these sleeper trains promise less travel time.

When will Vande Bharat sleeper train start running?

The highly-anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper train, famed for its speed and lavish amenities, is gearing up to hit the tracks soon. However, a specific launch date continues to remain under wraps. It promises to offer passengers a travel experience draped in comfort.

