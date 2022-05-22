New Delhi: The Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecom (DoT) may soon roll out a feature that will enable the flashing of the name of the caller on the screen of the other person being dialled to. The name will be based on the KYC details. According to a report by PTI, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said, “We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls.”Also Read - Spam Calls on Mobile Phones to End Soon, India Working On Its Own 'Truecaller-like' Mechanism: Report

Trai and DoT are expected to start the discussion on this in the next couple of months.

What is a KYC-based caller name? 5 Points

It is the name of the person as specified in the KYC details. KYC process is often completed while buying a new SIM or changing the old one. According to Vaghela, “The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by Telecom companies as per DoT norms.” According to reports, this will provide transparency and will allow the users to do away with the apps that do the same function. There are huge data privacy risks in such apps. It is being said that once the whole framework of the functioning of the process is worked out, more details will be available.

How will it be beneficial?