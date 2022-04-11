Petrol Sales In India | New Delhi: Petrol sales in India touched an all-time peak in March 2022. The fuel demand, on the whole, rose to three-year high levels. According to a report by Reuters, the oil demand in March 2022 was 4.2 per cent higher than the demand in March 2021. Last month, the demand was 19.41 million tonnes. This is the highest demand since 2019.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Price In Your City On April 11 Here

The report also stated that the demand for petrol in March 2022 was 6.2 per cent higher than in 2021. The total demand for petrol (or gasoline) was 2.91 million tonnes. This is the highest since 1998. Also Read - EXPLAINED: Tax Row Involving Infosys Narayana Murthy's Daughter Akshata Murthy Who Is Richer Than The Queen Of UK

Why Was Demand For Petrol So High In March?

Stockpiling by consumers: The main reason for the rise in demand was hoarding and stockpiling by consumers in anticipation of a petrol price hike. The prices, however, did start rising by the end of the month. In 18 days, following March 22, the petrol prices rose 14 times. Since that day, petrol and diesel prices in India have surged by at least Rs 10 per litre.

The dealers also demanded higher petrol from the refineries in the month of March, the report state. People had expected a sharp rise in the prices after the results of state assembly elections in five states. The results were declared on March 10, 2022.

Russian Oil for ‘National Interest’

In the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, Russia has offered India oil at heavily discounted prices. The Indian government has responded by saying that they would take the offer in the ‘national interest’. According to Reuters, India has imported at least 16 million barrels of cheap Russian oil for May 2022. Also Read - Imran Khan Clean Bowled As Pakistan PM: What's Next And What Does It Mean For India