New Delhi: For IndiGo passengers, here's a big update! The airline on Wednesday launched an exclusive fare category offer called 'Super 6E' in which the airline said it will provide special services like extra 10 kg baggage, free seat selection, reduced cancellation fee as well as in-flight meal.

Giving details, the airline said the passengers will be able to opt for 'Super 6E' fare only at the time of booking.

As part of the features of the special offer, the airline said the new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee.

The airline also added that the ‘Super 6E’ fare has been designed to provide the most sought-after services under a single fare for passengers who want to have all services bundled in single fare. The ‘Super 6E’ fare went live from Wednesday, it added.

The air passengers must note that the ‘Super 6E’ fares are different for different flights. For example, IndiGo’s Delhi-Mumbai flight of May 7 has ‘Super 6E’ fare of Rs 11,519 on the airline’s website. In comparison, the normal fare on this flight is Rs 7,319.