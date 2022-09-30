Facebook Freezes Hiring: Amid growing recession fears, Facebook parent company Meta clarified that the social media network is freezing hiring across the world. During an internal call to employees, Mark Zuckerberg also warned the staff of more layoffs in the days to come. “Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas”, the Meta Founder and CEO mentioned.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolling Out Call Links, Group Video Call For 32 People: Mark Zuckerberg

At present, Facebook’s parent company Meta is reducing staff to cut costs amid the economic downturn, apparently putting some of them on traditional 30 to 60 days “lists” to find a new role within the company or leave. Meta has a “long practice” where employees whose roles are eliminated are subject to termination if they can’t find a new job internally within a month. For the unversed, the Mark Zuckerberg-run company had 83,553 employees at the end of the second quarter this year. Also Read - Instagram Latest Feature: Longer Uninterrupted Stories For Users, No More Tapping Through Long Videos

Earlier,  Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also informed his staff about a hiring slowdown this year. In an internal memo, Pichai wrote to employees, that the company will “need to be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.” Also Read - Find New Role or Leave: This IT Company Sends Employees on Forceful Notice Period. Deets Here

Besides, Satya Nadella’s Microsoft also laid off employees as part of a ‘realignment’. The layoffs at Microsoft reportedly affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions. Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.