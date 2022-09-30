Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also informed his staff about a hiring slowdown this year. In an internal memo, Pichai wrote to employees, that the company will “need to be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.” Also Read - Find New Role or Leave: This IT Company Sends Employees on Forceful Notice Period. Deets Here

Besides, Satya Nadella’s Microsoft also laid off employees as part of a ‘realignment’. The layoffs at Microsoft reportedly affected nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions. Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.