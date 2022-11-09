LIVE | Meta To Layoff Thousands Of Employees Today As Zuckerberg Accepts Blame For ‘Missteps’

Thousands of Meta employees are set to lose their jobs on Wednesday as company CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted blame for the company’s “missteps.”

Meta Layoff: Facebook parent Meta is planning to begin widespread job cuts on Wednesdy, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives according to Wall Street Journal. Reportedly, it is part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue. This comes after Twitter cut roughly 50% of its workforce following its sale to Elon Musk. Zuckerberg said he was accountable for the company’s missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, adding an internal announcement of the company’s layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

