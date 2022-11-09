LIVE | Meta To Layoff Thousands Of Employees Today As Zuckerberg Accepts Blame For ‘Missteps’

Thousands of Meta employees are set to lose their jobs on Wednesday as company CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted blame for the company’s “missteps.”

Updated: November 9, 2022 1:20 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE | Meta To Layoff Thousands Of Employees Today As Zuckerberg Accepts Blame For ‘Missteps’

Meta Layoff: Facebook parent Meta is planning to begin widespread job cuts on Wednesdy, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives according to Wall Street Journal. Reportedly, it is part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue. This comes after Twitter cut roughly 50% of its workforce following its sale to Elon Musk.  Zuckerberg said he was accountable for the company’s missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, adding an internal announcement of the company’s layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

Also Read:

Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing Large-Scale Layoffs of Employees LIVE

Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Number of employees Meta is planning to layoff

    While Meta hasn’t confirmed the number of employees it is planning to fire, a report last week stated that the company will ask thousands of employees to leave the company. According to The Washington Post, Meta’s job cuts could be relatively smaller on a percentage basis than Twitter’s job cuts but the number of employees expected to lose jobs could be “largest to date at a major technology corporation in a year that has seen a tech-industry retrenchment”.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Bunch of people who shouldn’t be here, Zuckerberg said

    “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Mr. Zuckerberg told employees at a companywide meeting at the end of June.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    Meta Job cut to affect 10% of company employees

    The cuts are expected to affect about 10% of the company, which employed more than 87,000 as of Sept. 30. The reductions, part of the first major budget cut since the founding of Facebook in 2004, reflect a sharp slowdown in digital advertising revenue, an economy wobbling on the brink of recession and Zuckerberg’s heavy investment in a speculative virtual-reality push called the metaverse.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Meta to provide four months of salary as severance

    Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 9, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 1:20 PM IST