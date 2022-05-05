New Delhi: Facebook parent Meta announced that it will slow the hiring process as it look to cut costs. The company, in a statement, said it was slowing its growth in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period.Also Read - Recruiters Flock To Campuses As Demand For Undergraduates Surges Amid COVID Pandemic Revival

"We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement, according to a report by news agency Reuters. "However, we will continue to grow our workforce to ensure we focus on long term impact."

Meta will be pausing or slowing its hiring process for mid- to senior-level positions, the company said.

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021, reflecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s faith in a future of working, playing and studying in a virtual world.

In April 29, Meta surged 17.6 per cent after a buoyant update for the first time since Q4 in February had sent the stock reeling 26 per cent, its worst-day ever, news agency IANS reported. Shares have lost nearly half their value in 2022. Key metric Daily Active Users, which declined in the previous quarter for the first time, bounced back a bit from 1.93 to 1.96 billion.

Meta exceeded expectations for average revenue per user, but nearly every other key metric was a miss, including monthly active users. Revenue rose 7 per cent in the quarter, marking the first time in Facebook’s 10-year history as a public company, that growth has landed in single digits. Analysts were expecting 7.8 per cent growth.

For the next quarter, the company forecast revenue of $28 to $30 billion, trailing the $30.6 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. A release said the guidance takes into account continued trends from the first quarter, including soft revenue growth, that “coincided with the war in Ukraine”.

Facebook’s family of apps, including the core app, Instagram and WhatsApp, accounted for 97.5 per cent of revenue in the quarter. “We think while these times are challenging, over the long run, we do have a very strong competitive advantage when you look across the opportunities advertisers have to advertise both offline and online,” Facebook Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg, said.