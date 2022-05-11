New Delhi: Did you notice a frequent ‘all delivery partners are busy’ message on your food delivering apps like Zomato and Swiggy in the past few days? If the answer is yes, then you must have also noticed the food delivery is taking longer time than usual. It is because there is an acute shortage of delivery executives across major metros that causes service delays and hurting the number of orders these platforms are able to take from customers.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Cop Plays 'Sandese Aate Hain' on Flute, Internet is All Hearts | Watch

According to a report by CNBC TV18, Bengaluru-based Swiggy is already in the process of suspending its daily essentials and grocery service Supr Daily in major cities. It has also temporarily made unavailabe its 'Genie' services across cities.

The report also suggested that the shortage of delivery executive is causing service delays in several areas, and may hurt ordering numbers by the customers in these regions.

According to the report, the openings in quick commerce, mobility has weaned away food delivery executives in both Swiggy and Zomato. Moreover, the recent heatwaves and high temperatures along with rains have also affected the attendance of delivery executives.

What’s the problem with Swiggy?

As per the report by CNBC TV18, several customers are facing delays in the delivery of their orders due to the shortage of staff.

Swiggy said it has temporarily suspended its ‘Genie’ services in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. Notably, the Genie services are in operation in 65 out of 68 cities right now.

In a statement, Swiggy said the cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritise these deliveries accordingly. “We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon,” Swiggy added.

Apart from this, Swiggy has also announced that it will suspend its grocery and daily essentials delivery service, Supr Daily across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad.

“As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here,” Supr Daily CEO Phani Kishan said in a blog post on Tuesday.

What about Zomato?

The report further stated that Zomato is planning of transitioning into a slot-based delivery model where delivery executives will be allowed to log in for 4-hour slots. In this case, if delivery executives pick a second such slot, the app will give preference to executives who are logging in for the first time in the day. Some of the partners, however, are not happy at the model, which is aimed to take off the workload. They say that this puts a limit to the number of deliveries they make, which in turn will impact their earnings.

Apart from all this, the rising temperature and increasing fuel costs are also pushing away Zomato and Swiggy delivery executives from staying on the job. To address these issues, the industry experts say that better pay incentives will only make the work sustainable.