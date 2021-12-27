New Delhi: Social media is flooded daily with videos and pictures about fake currency. Several websites and Twitter handles claim to know the ‘trick’ to identify fake notes and coins. A similar rumour has been circulating in social media for the last few days. According to a new video, if a Rs 500 note has the green strip near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, it is a fake note. The video further said that, usually, the green strip is near the signature of the RBI governor in ‘real’ notes.Also Read - Omicron Scare: After Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Cancels In-Person Presence at CES

Fact Check: Are Such Notes Fake?

Amidst the rumours, PIB tweeted from its fact-checking handle, PIB Fact Check that it is merely a rumour and both the notes are legally acceptable. The tweet also said that the video is fake. Also Read - R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter, Says '3 Idiots Better Than The Book' | See Tweets

#PIBFactCheck Claim: Images and TikTok Videos doing the rounds on #WhatsApp are claiming that ₹ 500 currency notes on which the green strip is closer to #Gandhi Ji are fake. Reality: Both these notes are acceptable currency. Conclusion: #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/FCVdfClcrN — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 18, 2019

Also Read - Goodbye Twitter! Former Twitter Head Manish Maheshwari Confirms Exit; to Launch Edtech Startup

PIB Fact Check, categorically, posted a video explaining both types of notes and said that both the notes are real currency notes.

PIB also attached a PDF file provided by the Reserve Bank Of India that helps people to differentiate between real and counterfeit currency.

How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?

PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps: