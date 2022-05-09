Fact Check | New Delhi: A notice has been circulating in the public domain stating that a person who deposits Rs 10,100 in his bank account can get Rs 30 lakh in return. PIB has clarified that it is fake. According to a tweet by PIB Fact Check said, “A #Fake letter issued in the name of Govt of India claims that the recipient’s account will be debited with Rs 30 Lakhs on payment of Rs 10,100.”Also Read - Now Cyber Safety To Be Part Of School Curriculum In Kerala. Read Details HERE

A #Fake letter issued in the name of Govt of India claims that the recipient’s account will be debited with Rs 30 Lakhs on payment of Rs 10,100.#PIBFactCheck ▶️Fraudsters impersonate Govt organisations to dupe people of money. ▶️Beware of such fraudulent letters. pic.twitter.com/01ON2Z3cKI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2022

The fake notice reads, "Dear Customer your total amount is INR 30,00,000/- have been deposited into your account but can't show this amount. Because your process in under completion…" The notice asks the person to deposit Rs 10,100 in the bank to receive the amount from the government of India.

PIB allows people to send the notices and other documents circulating on social media for verification.

How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?

PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps: