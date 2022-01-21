New Delhi: Since the last few days, people have reportedly been receiving e-mails claiming that they can receive Rs 4.62 crores by paying just Rs 12,500. The e-mail has allegedly been sent by RBI. According to the latest tweet by PIB fact-check, the e-mail is fake and users should stay vigilant about such emails.Also Read - Lord Jagannath's Photo On KitKat Wrapper Sparks Online Outrage, Nestle India Says Packs Withdrawn

Tweeting via its fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck, PIB said, "An e-mail allegedly sent by RBI claims to offer Rs. 4 crores 62 lakhs on payment of Rs 12,500. #PIBFactCheck This e-mail is #Fake. @RBI does not send emails asking for personal information".

Along with the tweet, PIB has also attached a press release by RBI saying that people should stay safe from such emails and avoid sharing their personal details. The details should only be shared with trusted sources and even then, passwords and PINs should not be shared.

