FACT CHECK: Does Writing Anything on Note Make it Invalid? Know The Truth Here
PIB FACT CHECK: As per new guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid and it will no longer be a legal tender", the fake message read. However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral message turned out to be fake.
FACT CHECK: A fake message is doing rounds on social media that ‘writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid and it will no more be a legal tender’ according to a new Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines. ”
Sharing a tweet, PIB Fact Check wrote, “NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender.”
