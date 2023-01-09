FACT CHECK: Does Writing Anything on Note Make it Invalid? Know The Truth Here

PIB FACT CHECK: As per new guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid and it will no longer be a legal tender", the fake message read. However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral message turned out to be fake.

Sharing a tweet, PIB Fact Check wrote, “NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender.”