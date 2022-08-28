SBI Customer Alert: Are you one of the people who have recently received a message from the ‘State Bank of India’ (SBI) informing them that their YONO account with the bank has been deactivated, and asking them to update their permanent account number (PAN) card details to reactivate the account? If so, we have an important update for you. As expected, the message is fake, and the central government on Saturday issued a clarification in this regard.Also Read - FACT CHECK: Did Govt Hike DA by 4 Per Cent? Read Official Statement Here

"A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details," PIB Fact Check, the central government's official Twitter handle to dispel misinformation on government policies and schemes, stated.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details ▶️Report at👇 ✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in 📞1930 pic.twitter.com/GiehqSrLcg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 27, 2022

“SBI never asks for personal details through messages,” it added and also appealed to citizens to report such messages by writing an email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in, or calling on the helpline number 1930.

What was the message received by customers?

The viral text message sent to a lot of customers read: ” Dear Customer your SBI YONO Account Closed Today Contact now And Update your PAN NUMBER in the following link’. It also carried the ‘sender’s’ name: Rajesh.

Also, not even a single punctuation mark in the message gives away that it is fake. So be alert, people! And always check any such communication with your bank first.