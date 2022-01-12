New Delhi: A message has been circulating on social media saying that the government of India is distributing Rs 5,000 under the Covid-19 fund. Along with the message, the users are being asked to input their personal details to avail of the offer. PIB has clarified that this is a scam and no such offer/ scheme exists. PIB revealed the info through its fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck.Also Read - Fact Check: People Receiving Messages Saying 'Your SBI Account Has Been Blocked', Check If These Messages Are Real Here

The tweet has also suggested two actions to the people. First, it has asked to not forward the message to anyone, in case one receives it. Second, PIB has advised people to not fill in any personal details on the link in circulation.

एक फर्जी मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार के हेल्थ मंत्रालय द्वारा कोरोना फंड के तहत ₹5000 की धनराशि प्रदान की जा रही है।#PIBFactcheck ▶️ ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को फॉरवर्ड न करें। ▶️ इस तरह की संदिग्ध वेबसाइट पर अपनी किसी भी तरह की निजी जानकारी साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/qiAbnHlJLi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 11, 2022

The message also says that the fund will be given by the government only till January 15, 2022. This is also misinformation. People are advised to not pay any heed to such malicious messages and stay vigilant about their personal information.

How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?

PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps: