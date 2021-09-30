New Delhi: An article on Moneycontrol is running fake news on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited to deliberately misinform and deceive its readers. The fake news titled – “Zee Battle: NCLT sides with Invesco, rules board must call EGM” lacks accuracy and most importantly the FACT.Also Read - ZEEL-Sony Mega-Merger to Create Massive Opportunities: Punit Goenka

Moneycontrol ran an inaccurate report suggesting that the National Company Law Tribunal sided with Invesco and has ruled that the board must call EGM. The report is factually incorrect and lacks any substance or truth as NCLT has not passed any such order as Moneycontrol claims in the fake news. Also Read - ZEEL-Sony Merged Entity Will be Super Blue-Chip Company: Enam Group Chairman Vallabh Bhansali

Releasing an official statement on NCLT hearing, ZEEL said, “The Board of the Company is scheduled to meet as per the statutory time allotted, in relation to the matter. The Company will continue to take all the actions needed in the interest of the shareholders and as per law.” Also Read - How ZEEL-Sony Merger Will Become a Profitable Pact For Minority Shareholders

Recently, ZEEL had announced its mega merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The merged entity, in which SPNI’s parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment would infuse USD 1.575 billion, will be a publicly listed company in India.