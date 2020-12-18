New Delhi: Two days after it was reported that the ration cards will be cancelled in 3 months if it is not used to collect food grains and other items, the Central government on Friday issued a clarification calling the report fake. In a clarification, the government said that the it has not issued any such guidelines. Also Read - Beware! Your Ration Card May be Cancelled in 3 Months if You Don't Do This

“In some media reports, it is being claimed that the Central Government has issued instructions to the state governments that in case the ration is not used for three months, the ration card can be canceled. This claim is fake. The Central government has not given any such guidelines,” the clarification from the Centre stated. Also Read - Fake News Busted: New Ration Cards Not Required For One Nation, One Ration Card

The reports claimed on Wednesday that under the new “One Nation, One Ration Card” scheme, ration cards may get cancelled after three months if it has not been used to avail food grains and other food items. Also Read - One Nation, One Ration Card: 'Scheme to be Implemented From June 1, 2020,' Announces Centre

A total of nine states – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh – have implemented the plan.

Notably, the scheme was released by the Centre in May 2020 and was adopted in June. This scheme was announced by the Centre for the economically weaker section to ensure that no one starves amid the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme covers 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states, with 83 percent of the PDS population to get access by August 2020, and 100 percent to be achieved by March 2021.

One Nation One Ration Card scheme ensures the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act irrespective of an individual’s physical location.