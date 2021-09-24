New Delhi: A Bengali daily newspaper in its issue dated September 13, 2021 has carried out a report that the Centre is mulling stoppage of pension after 70 to 75 years of age for retired central government employees, according to PIB Fact Check.Also Read - IPL 2021: 'Tiny' Sharjah Ground Could Turn RCB's Fortunes, Says Mark Butcher

The Bengali newspaper further stated that the central government pensioners will be paid a lump sump amount named "Sustenance Allowance" which will be 40 to 60 per cent of their Pension amount and there will be no Dearness Relief (DR) on the same, as per details provided by PIB Fact Check.

Citing this report by the Bengali daily, another news website has also published that the Central government is planning to stop the pension of the central government pensioners once they attain the age of 70 to 75 years, PIB Fact Check stated.

PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the claims made in these media reports are FAKE.

It is clarified that the Ministry of Finance and Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare have neither moved nor contemplated any such proposal, according to PIB Fact Check.

“Bartaman Patrika & http://babushahi.com have falsely reported that a proposal to stop the pension of Central Govt pensioners after the age of 70-75 years, is under consideration. @FinMinIndia & @DOPPW_India has neither moved nor contemplating any such proposal,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Bartaman Patrika & https://t.co/dtMrEOYdpl have falsely reported that a proposal to stop the pension of Central Govt pensioners after the age of 70-75 years, is under consideration#PIBFactCheck ▶️@FinMinIndia & @DOPPW_India has neither moved nor contemplating any such proposal pic.twitter.com/mrNuBn66xy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2021

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of Central Government Civil Employees.