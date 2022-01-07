New Delhi: Since the last few days, a lot of people have been receiving a text message on their phones saying “Dear A/c Holder Your SBI Bank Documents has expired A/c will be Blocked. Update Your Document Now”. This message is followed by a link, where the account holder is supposed to upload their documents. The message has, according to media reports, led to a lot of chaos and panic in public. Clearing the mist around the matter, PIB Fact-Check has clarified that this is a fake message.Also Read - Income Tax Return: A Step-By-Step Guide To File Revised Income Tax Return

PIB, through its fact-checking handle @PIBFactCheck, also said that account holders must not respond to such SMS and emails. People have also been advised to report such messages on report.phishing@sbi.co.in. Also Read - New Wage Code: Salary Slips To Change From FY 2022-23. Know New Salary Structure, Taxable Income And Other Details Here

The tweet read, “A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck

▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.

▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in Also Read - SBI, HDFC and ICICI 'Too Big To Fail', says RBI. What Does D-SIB Mean?

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck ▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. ▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/HXj8Tz1svh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2022

What is Phishing?

Phishing is the practice of sending fraudulent messages/ emails, to a person, which seem to be coming from a reputable source. The links in the messages/ emails are used to gather personal information about the victim. Credit card information, login information and sensitive passwords are often stolen through this cyber attack.

Sometimes, malware is also downloaded into the victim’s laptop or mobile phone to steal information. Most banks, including SBI, have taken steps to ensure that their account holders do not face any such attacks.

How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?

PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps: