FACT CHECK: Rs 1000 Notes Coming Back From 1 January 2023? Complete Truth Behind Viral Message Here

. "The central government has decided to ban Rs 2000 notes and Rs 1000 note will come back from January 1, 2023", the viral message read.

New Delhi: A video claiming that Rs 1000 notes are coming back from January 1, 2023 has been doing rounds on social media for a quite some time. “The central government has decided to ban Rs 2000 notes and Rs 1000 note will come back from January 1, 2023”, the viral message read. This comes days after the Centre stated that no fresh indent for printing Rs 2000 currency notes have been placed since 2018-19.

Later, PIB Fact Check, a fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau, warned people against the fake news around Rs 1,000 note. “A viral video on social media is claiming that Rs 1000 notes will come from January 1 and Rs 2000 notes will return to banks. This claim is fake. Please do not forward such misleading message,” it tweeted, adding that the Central Government has not decided to ban Rs 2000 notes.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियों में दावा किया जा रहा कि 1 जनवरी से 1 हजार का नया नोट आने वाले हैं और 2 हजार के नोट बैंकों में वापस लौट जाएंगे। #PIBFactCheck ▶️ये दावा फर्जी है। ▶️कृपया ऐसे भ्रामक मैसेज फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/rBdY2ZpmM4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2022

CLAIM: Rs 1000 notes will come in circulation from January 1.

FACT: The message is fake.

No New Rs 2000 Currency Notes Printed From 2019-2022

The RTI reply received from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd revealed said that ‘0’ number of Rs 2,000 denomination currency note was printed in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. For the unversed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had introduced the Rs 2,000 note after the government announced the demonetisation move that banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, 2016.

Number of Fake Currency Note Increased

A recent reply in the Parliament (on August 1) said that the number of fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination seized in the country as per NCRB data increased substantially between 2016 and 2020, from 2,272 to 2,44,834 pieces.