FACT CHECK: Is Niti Aayog Planning to Privatise SBI, PNB? Here’s The Truth

When the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral post also turned out to be fake. “Several media reports claim that a list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector Banks. The claim is fake. No such list has been shared by Niti Aayog in any form”, PIB tweeted.

CLAIM: A list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector Banks.

FACT: No such list has been shared by Niti Aayog in any form.

Several media reports claim that a list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector Banks#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake ▶️No such list has been shared by @NITIAayog in any form. 🔗https://t.co/HOQDDDoMS8 pic.twitter.com/ZDETUQjAJ5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2023

WHAT IS PIB FACT CHECK?

In a bid to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched its fact-checking arm in December 2019. It aims to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms. PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be busted. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.