New Delhi: A letter has been circulating on social media regarding the government's decision to postpone the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners. The due date of the payment was January 1, 2022. PIB has, however, clarified the doubt. In the latest tweet, it said, "No such order has been issued by the @FinMinIndia."

Tweeting through its official handle, PIB clarified that the order is fake. The tweet further said, "A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation."

A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck ▶️No such order has been issued by the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/DnZ4IY91FF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2022

Dearness Allowance At 31 Per Cent

The current DA rates stand at 31 per cent of the Basic Pay. In October 2021, the Ministry of Finance increased the DA for the central government employees. The rates were revised upwards from 28 per cent of the ‘Basic Salary’ to 31 per cent. The new rates were made effective from July 1, 2021.

“The Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28% to 31% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2021,” the official order read.

Before that, in July 2021 too, the government had increased the DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent of the Basic Pay. According to a report by The Hindu, the order impacted 47.14 lakh employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners in the country.