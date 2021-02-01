New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented ‘never before’ like Union Budget 2021-22, she quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, to emphasise India’s ongoing struggle to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Sitharaman said that the preparation of this year’s Budget was under a circumstance like never before. Also Read - Paperless as Well as Visionless, Nothing For Middle Class: Here’s Who Said What on Budget 2021 “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark,” Sitharaman quoted Tagore just before she began with the Part A of her Budget presentation. Notably, invoking of Tagore comes in the wake of ruling party BJP eyeing a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in West Bengal. Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

I borrow the words from Rabindranath Tagore, "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark". In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia: FM pic.twitter.com/PPiC5RG15D Also Read - ‘Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi’: PM Modi Hails Budget 2021, Says it Features Every Section of Society — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

“The preparation of this budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with Covid-19 to 2020 is Sui generis,” she further said.

She also compared the economic recovery with that of India’s series win in Australia.

On Monday, Sitharaman broke the the tradition of carrying a Swadeshi bahi-khata and switched to a tablet. With the Union Budget set to be in paperless form due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister was seen carrying a Made in India tablet, kept inside a red-coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.